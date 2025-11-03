Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

Tulio makes his third appearance of 2025 on Saturday and second appearance in this series here, looking to build on consecutive stoppage wins over Ihor Potieria and Tresean Gore as he steps in opposite Christian Leroy Duncan this weekend at the UFC APEX.

A member of the outstanding Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’24, the 31-year-old Brazilian has won 10 straight, seven by way of stoppage, including the last four, and sports a sterling 13-1 record overall, with his lone loss coming seven years ago. Tulio’s stock increased last month with the impressive performance turned in by Yousri Belgaroui in Vancouver, as he bested the Dutch kickboxer on the cards when they fought on Season 7 of the annual talent search series. Though he didn’t get a contract that evening, “Matuto” returned the following year, stopped Matthieu Duclos in the middle of the second, and claimed his spot on the roster.

There is a daring aggressiveness to the Chute Boxe Diego Lima representative, who fights like a middleweight version of his teammate Daniel “Willycat” Santos, striding into the fray with complete trust in his weapons and his chin, ready to put on a show each time out. Thus far, it’s been difficult to argue with the approach, as it’s yielded a pair of impressive finishes and stamped Tulio as one to watch in the percolating middleweight division.

Saturday’s matchup with Duncan is a perfect assignment at this moment; a date with a fellow up-and-coming talent who is a little more technical, a little more willing (from what we’ve seen thus far) to grapple, but equally dangerous. Though he’s had some ups and downs, “CLD” has also won two straight and enters off his best performance to date inside the Octagon.

This is a classic “only one can move forward right now” pairing, and much like with Morales, a win isn’t necessarily going to launch Tulio into the Top 15. It would, however, further establish him as one of the top emerging names in the 185-pound weight class and set him up for another crucial step up in competition next time out.

