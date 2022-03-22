Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

Karol Rosa has quietly and steadily been working her way forward in the bantamweight division since arriving in the UFC in the summer of 2019.

Entering on a two-fight winning streak that included avenging the first loss of her career, the Brazilian kicked off her tenure with a split decision victory in Shenzhen, China over Lara Procopio and has looked increasingly impressive since, arriving in Columbus this weekend with a 4-0 mark inside the Octagon as she readies to take on veteran Sara McMann.

There is nothing flashy about Rosa’s game — she’s simply a fundamentally sound, stick-to-what-works fighter from a good camp that continues to show improvements each time out. She’s dominated each of her last three opponents, sandwiching a victory over Joselyne Edwards that highlighted her grappling abilities between wins where she boxed up Vanessa Melo and Bethe Correia, landing well over 100 significant strikes in each of those three-round contests.

Related: Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

Much like with Fiorot’s bout against Maia, Saturday’s pairing with McMann represents a significant step up in competition for the 12th-ranked Rosa, but it’s the correct pairing for the 27-year-old at this moment. She’s proven herself to be a legitimate Top 15 talent and is looking to distance herself from the pack of hopefuls trying to work their way up the divisional ranks alongside of her, and beating McMann would go a long way to showing she’s capable of hanging with the best the 135-pound weight class has to offer.

McMann is a powerhouse grappler who has been in the Octagon with the best bantamweights in the world. Last time out, the Olympic silver medalist controlled the action on the canvas against current champ Julianna Pena, securing takedowns, avoiding submissions and landing ground-and-pound through the first two rounds before getting submitted in the third.

This is the type of litmus test Rosa needs to pass in order to climb into the Top 10 and establish herself as someone to think about as a potential title challenger down the line. Rosa is just now reaching the start of what many consider an athlete’s physical prime, and with the experience she’s already garnered and the skills she’s already displayed, seeing the Brazilian take a big step forward and continuing her ascent beginning this weekend would not be surprising at all.