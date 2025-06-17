Fighters On The Rise | UFC Baku

Aiming to build off his best performance since arriving on the UFC stage, “The Welsh Gangster” makes his 2025 debut a couple weeks later than originally scheduled, venturing to Baku to face off with SeokHyun Ko on Saturday.

In most years, going 3-0 and finishing things off with a blistering stoppage win in Madison Square Garden would be enough to land you a place on the podium amongst the top newcomers of the year, but between a host of Fighting Nerds and new women’s welterweight champ Kayla Harrison, Elliott had to settle for seventh place on the list. Still, after decision wins over Val Woodburn and Preston Parsons, his knockout win over Bassil Hafez 40 seconds into the third round of their UFC 309 pairing in NYC was the kind of statement performance that made everyone sit up and take real notice of the Shore Mixed Martial Arts representative.

Though he’s dynamic with a microphone in his hands and a camera in his face, the 27-year-old is more “substance over style” when it comes to his fighting. There is no one area of his game that jumps off the page and he doesn’t blow you away with his athleticism or strength; instead, Elliott is rock solid in every phase, with heaps of tenacity and heart to boot.

Originally slated to face off with Ramiz Brahimaj on May 31 in Las Vegas, he and Ko both ran into visa issues and were subsequently booked opposite one another here. The 31-year-old South Korean is making his promotional debut after earning his place on the roster with a unanimous decision win over the previously undefeated Igor Cavalcanti last season on the annual talent search series, running his winning streak to four in the process.

While there are other bouts on the card that are garnering the lion’s share of attention as we ready for Saturday, Elliott is the type of competitor that can absolutely commandeer the spotlight with a blistering effort early in the night. He’s won eight straight overall, and if he runs that winning streak to nine with another outstanding effort, be prepared for a high-quality post-fight promo and to see the Welshman lined up opposite a more established name later this year.