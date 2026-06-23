Fighters On The Rise | UFC Baku

This feels like a bit of a pivotal moment for the clearly talented Contender Series alum, and it’ll be interesting to see how he responds. The division his in a real state of flux right now, and Aliskerov profiles as the kind of well-rounded, steely fighter capable of taking advantage of the opportunities that present if he’s able to get a chance to do so.

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Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

I don’t know if there is a prospect on the roster that I’m more excited about right now than Yakhyaev, who earned a contract last season on Dana White’s Contender Series and has already posted a pair of first-round stoppage wins to begin his UFC tenure.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Chechnya but represents Turkey, is a perfect 9-0 overall with eight finishes, seven of them coming in the first round, including each of his last five wins. He needed 63 seconds combined to win his DWCS appearance and UFC debut and then closed out his sophomore showing in under three minutes. Though he has more submission finishes than TKOs, Yakhyaev has a couple of those too, and his finishes on the ground usually begin with him putting hands on his opponent.

As ridiculously high as I am on his upside in the perpetually shallow division, I also greatly appreciate the “slow and steady” approach being taken with him at the moment, as he is just 25 years old and nine fights into his pro career. Saturday’s pairing with Julius Walker is a chance to log more Octagon time, face someone with a little more in their toolbox than his two previous opponents and continue inching forward in the 205-pound ranks. At some point, Yakhyaev is going to get pushed, and he needs it, and right now it’s all about figuring out how far up the ladder he can climb before encountering that resistance.