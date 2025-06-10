Fighters on the Rise | UFC Atlanta

Saturday’s matchup with Cody Brundage serves as a great opportunity to see how much further Abdul-Malik has grown in the last couple of months and how he contends with a much more seasoned opponent than those he’s faced to date. While the results haven’t always been there for Brundage, the Factory X Muay Thai representative is coming off a quality first-round stoppage win over Julian Marquez and will be making his 12th trek into the UFC cage.

A standout effort over Brundage isn’t going to fast track him up the rankings, but it can certainly reset the baseline expectations for Abdul-Malik heading into the back half of the year. A 3-0 start in the UFC is always impressive and a good way to get things rolling, and if Abdul-Malik is able to make that happen this weekend, expect there to be even more optimism and excitement about his future heading into his fourth appearance inside the Octagon.

Oumar Sy

If we’re assigning one member of the Hawks’ young core to each member of this week’s Fighters on the Rise collective, Sy would be Jalen Johnson, the Duke University product who put up career highs across the board last season, only to have an injury limit him to 36 games. Even though both he and Risacher are French, Johnson is still the more appropriate comp; Abdul-Malik is more akin to last year’s No. 1 overall pick.

Honestly, the Frenchman is simply a larger version of Abdul-Malik: an undefeated, developing light heavyweight riding an 11-fight winning streak that is still a little green, but has shown reason to be optimistic about his future.