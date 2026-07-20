Fighters on the Rise | UFC Abu Dhabi

The 13-fight card features six newcomers, four with unblemished records, as well as a pair of ranked heavyweights still early in their UFC journeys, a Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad looking to recapture some of the buzz that accompanied his arrival in the Octagon, plus a host of others that you absolutely should be paying close attention to if you enjoy action fighters with high upsides.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Breakdown

Honestly, there were more athletes in consideration for inclusion in this edition of Fighters on the Rise than any other instalment this year. Here’s a closer look at the three that topped the extensive list.

Islam Dulatov

It has been just over a year since Dulatov made his promotional debut at UFC 318 in New Orleans, and hopefully fans won’t have to wait this long to see the dangerous welterweight compete again.

A member of the DWCS Class of ’24, Dulatov pushed his winning streak to a dozen and maintained his 100-percent finishing rate through his debut, swarming and stopping Adam Fugitt in the final minute of their clash in the French Quarter. It was a similar effort to his Contender Series victory, with Dulatov flashing his striking acumen, but biding his time before shifting the fight on a dime with a single blow and chasing down the finish. Fugitt went from “starting to have success with low kicks” to asleep on the canvas in a flash, and Dulatov instantly established himself as one to watch in the division.