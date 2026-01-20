Fighters On The Rise | UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

One of the top newcomers in 2025, Gautier made a pair of appearances in this space last year after blowing through Jose Daniel Medina in his promotional debut in Mexico City at the end of March.

Following his dominant performance earning a contract on Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series, it wasn’t clear whether Gautier was an athletic dynamo that could thrive right out of the gates or was going to struggle due to his lack of experience. After crushing Medica at Arena CDMX, he did the same to Robert Valentin and Tre’ston Vines, never leaving the first round, showing that while he’s still green and has a ton of room to grow, his raw power, athleticism and physicality are going to be too much for many in the middleweight ranks.

WATCH: UFC 324 Countdown

The Manchester Top Team representative is going to be on every list of potential breakout talents in 2026 (for good reason) and gets the opportunity to kick things off right away in a clash with fellow Class of ’24 alum Andrey Pulyaev, who rebounded from a loss in his debut to score a second-round finish and collect his first UFC win last August.

Gautier has all the elements you look for in an athlete with top-end upside: he comes from a great gym that has a history of developing talent (see Lerone Murphy) and has helped him build a sound foundation and strong fundamentals, plus he there is tons of room for him to continue to grow and expand his game as he gains more experience. Add in that he’s 23 years old, has won eight straight (all by stoppage) and competes in a division where opportunities abound, and you have a fighter that could very well rocket up the ranks in 2026.

Pulyaev is a sound challenge for Gautier to face to begin his year, as he too comes from a good team, has a solid base of skills and fundamentals, and could force the Cameroonian middleweight to showcase more of his defensive grappling than we’ve seen to date.

Expectations are high for Gautier because of how great he looked in his first three outings, but just remember: development is not linear. Even if he doesn’t look as dominant as he did in Year One, it doesn’t mean he can’t reach the heights everyone is forecasting him to reach in the future. “The Silent Assassin” is going to be a star; it’s just a matter of how quickly he can make that happen.

