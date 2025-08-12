Fighters on the Rise | UFC 319: Du Plessis vs Chimaev

It’s kind of wild to remember that Pico is only 28 years old because if you’ve been following the sport for the last decade, you remember him as a blue-chip prospect forecasted to be one of the sport’s biggest stars. Now eight years removed from his pro debut and 17 fights deep into his career, Pico will make his first walk to the Octagon this weekend against Lerone Murphy in a captivating pairing with loads of significance in the featherweight title picture.

Pico might be the best example of the “you’ve gotta give people time” approach you’ll hear me espouse all the time on this site, as he stumbled in his debut (as a 20-year-old) and was 4-3 through seven fights after back-to-back losses to legitimate title contenders Henry Corrales and Adam Borics. Since then, Pico has gone 9-1 with seven finishes, flashing all the upside and elite talent that he was forecasted to develop early on, with his lone setback coming in a bout with Jeremy Kennedy where he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

The former Bellator standout has every tool in his tool kit and years of work with Brandon “Six Gun” Gibson means he’s fundamentally sound and crisp with his hands, as evident by his nine knockout wins. He hasn’t extended deep into fights too often, venturing into the third round just four times and going the distance only twice, but some of that is because Pico has a penchant for putting guys away, and no one is ever going to fault him for that.

This weekend, the UFC newcomer gets an opportunity to make a massive statement right out of the gate when he takes on Lerone Murphy. The unbeaten, sixth-ranked featherweight from Manchester has made steady progress up the divisional ranks throughout his UFC tenure, enters off a quality win over Josh Emmett in April, and has nearly as much cage time in his last six bouts (100 minutes and 14 seconds) as Pico has amassed in his entire career (101 minutes and 20 seconds), making him the perfect established name to welcome the Californian to the Octagon for the first time.