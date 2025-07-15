Fighters on the Rise | UFC 318: Holloway vs. Poirier 3

There is no other way to put this: Gautier looks the part.

While looks can be deceiving and physical appearance or attributes guarantee you nothing in this sport, there is no denying that the 23-year-old middleweight has the size, physique, and all-around appearance of someone that you don’t necessarily want to be standing across the cage from on a random summer Saturday night. Standing six-foot-four with a long reach and the kind of muscle definition you generally only see in sketches of all the muscles in the human body, the promising UFC rookie is the kind of competitor that brings top-end athleticism into the Octagon as part of his foundation, which automatically gives him a leg up in these early days of his career.

Training under Carl Prince at Manchester Top Team adds to that, as does the fact that through his first eight fights, Gautier has put together a 7-1 record that includes a six-fight winning streak and finishes in six of his seven career wins. He impressed in his DWCS appearance last summer, stopping Yura Naito in the second, and then upped the ante in his promotional debut earlier this year, prompting more and more people to race for seats on the bandwagon.

Paired off with Jose Medina, who earned his place on the roster based on his ridiculous durability and gumption, Gautier was patient and selective out of the gates, flashing speed and crispness while picking his spots before stinging Medina and forcing him back to the fence. With his game, but touched up, foe calling him forward, Gautier quickly grabbed Medina in a Thai clinch and blasted him with a knee, sending him crashing to the canvas, ending the fight.