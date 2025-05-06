Fighters on the Rise | UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena

A member of the vaunted City Kickboxing team in Auckland, New Zealand, Navajo Stirling makes his second foray into the UFC Octagon this weekend in a clash with fellow sophomore Ivan Erslan.

The 27-year-old light heavyweight, who comes from a kickboxing background like many of his teammates, has registered six wins in as many starts since transitioning to MMA. Last fall, he scored a second-round stoppage win over Phillip Latu on Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series to earn his place on the roster, and then in December, he ventured to Tampa, Florida for the final fight card of 2024, registering a unanimous decision win over Tuco Tokkos in his promotional debut.

Stirling is still a little raw when it comes to his overall mixed martial arts game, but the foundational elements for his having a successful long-term career at this level are there. He has tremendous size for the division, standing six-foot-four, and already has a keen understanding of range and good distance management, as well as clear power in all his weapons. As he continues to build out his tool kit and garner additional experience, he profiles as someone that could develop into a Top 15 talent in the 205-pound ranks.

How To Watch UFC 315 In Your Country

In Erslan, he faces a 33-year-old veteran with three times as much experience who twice fought for championship gold under the KSW banner. The Croatian has struggled to find consistent success as of late, and landed on the wrong side of the cards in his promotional debut, but did put Ion Cutelaba to the distance and a split decision verdict when the two met in Paris back in September.

This is a good lateral step for Stirling as he makes the walk to the Octagon for the second time and kicks off his 2025 campaign, and a chance to see what kind of improvements and advancements have been made since he swept the scorecards against Tokkos last December.

Given the talent he’s surrounded by at City Kickboxing, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him take a major step forward in his sophomore outing, and another strong effort would certainly put him on the map as a long-range prospect to track going forward in the light heavyweight ranks.

Jasmine Jasudavicius