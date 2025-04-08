Fighters On The Rise | UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Silva isn’t the only featherweight that might force their way into the rankings with a win this weekend in Miami, as Sean Woodson hits South Beach carrying a four-fight winning streak and seven-fight unbeaten streak into his clash with rankings mainstay Dan Ige.

A member of the DWCS Class of ’19, Woodson dropped his sophomore appearance in the Octagon to Julian Erosa in the summer of 2020 and is unbeaten since, with wins over Youssef Zalal, Jourdain, and Alex Caceres helping to propel him up the ranks and into this critical contest with Ige on Saturday. There have been a couple close calls during his current run of success — the wins over Zalal and Jourdain were by split decision, and he fought Luis Saldana to a draw at UFC 278 — but last time out, the towering featherweight took the judges out of the equation by dispatching Fernando Padilla in the closing seconds of the opening round of their bout in Tampa.

Woodson is — and I say this with all due respect — freakishly tall for the division, standing six-foot-two, which, combined with his 78-inch reach, makes him an absolute handful for anyone and everyone in the division, strictly from a size perspective. When you mix in his outstanding boxing and tremendous takedown defense, the St. Louis native becomes an even more difficult puzzle to solve.

Saturday’s matchup with Ige is unquestionably the toughest test of his career — a matchup with an 18-fight UFC veteran that has been in there with elite competition time and again, has never been finished, and is known for his toughness and pace. Though he’s landed on the wrong side of the cards in each of his last two appearances, one was his same-day call-up against Diego Lopes at UFC 303 last summer, and the other came against British standout Lerone Murphy.

After clearly establishing himself as one of the best fighters in the “Second 15” of the featherweight division, this is Woodson’s chance to earn a place in the Top 15. If he keeps things rolling this weekend, he too will be setting his sights on the exclusive group of talents stationed ahead of him in the 145-pound weight class.

Marco Tulio