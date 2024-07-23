Fighters on the Rise | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Before those two elite competitors make the walk to close out the night, a trio of emerging fighters from the United Kingdom will look to add to their recent successes in front of a packed and partisan crowd that will be in full throat from the opening bout of the evening until the final result is announced.

Here is a closer look at those competitors in the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Mick Parkin

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’22, Mick Parkin is a bit of an anomaly in the heavyweight division at the moment — an undefeated prospect still not yet 30, showing genuine promise as he continues to progress forward in his career.