Fighters On The Rise | UFC 301

Michel Pereira

It’s surprising that there isn’t more buzz surrounding Pereira as a dark horse in the middleweight division because all “Demolidor” has done since moving up to the 185-pound ranks is add a pair of stoppage wins in under 70 seconds to extend his overall winning streak to seven while showing the same type of explosiveness and athleticism that previously made him an intriguing figure in the welterweight ranks.

Pereira earned victories in each of his final five appearances in the 170-pound weight class, but opted to make the move up a division after missing weight for his scheduled bout with Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson last summer at UFC 291. He debuted at middleweight a couple months later, running through Andre Petroski in 66 seconds to announce his arrival in the 185-pound ranks, and then, at the start of March, he did the same to Michal Oleksiejczuk, putting the Polish fighter to sleep in 61 seconds.

Each of those two outings showed that Pereira has not only maintained the speed, power, and overall physicality that made him a person of interest in his previous run at welterweight, but has become even more dangerous, as he now has an even greater speed and athleticism advantage than many of his new contemporaries. How he made the 170-pound limit was always a point of curiosity given his stature, and yet now that he’s fighting in a more fitting division, folks seem a little hesitant to back him as a potential contender.

Originally scheduled to face divisional mainstay Makhmud Muradov this weekend, Pereira will instead step in with Ihor Potieria, who transitioned to the middleweight division for the first time earlier this year, earning a unanimous decision win over newcomer Robert Bryczek, though he did miss weight. The 27-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate went 1-3 in four starts at light heavyweight prior to his February victory, and will be aiming for a second win in Rio after defeating icon Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in his farewell appearance last January at UFC 283.