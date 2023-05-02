Fighters On The Rise | UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo

Movsar Evloev of Russia poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC)

Don’t be surprised if one of the main talking points coming out of UFC 288 this weekend is how good Evloev is and that he’s going to be a real problem in the featherweight division going forward.

The undefeated Russian returns to action for the first time in 11 months, stepping in against newcomer Diego Lopes, who steps in on short notice to replace Bryce Mitchell.

Because he’s not a big talker or social media guy, Evloev can recede into the background in the talent-rich 145-pound weight class from time-to-time, especially when injuries force him to the sidelines for extended stretches. But when he’s in the Octagon, there is no denying his talent and upside.

Last time out, the 29-year-old Russian dominated Dan Ige in a fight that was meant to be a stern test for the promising up-and-comer. Ige is a rock-solid veteran and fixture in the Top 15, and Evloev was a step ahead of him at every turn, getting the better of the Hawaiian in every facet, at every range, en route to collecting his sixth straight UFC win and 16th consecutive victory overall.

Evloev was previously booked to face Mitchell at the start of November last year, but was forced to withdraw due to a knee injury, opening the door for fellow rising star Ilia Topuria to land opposite “Thug Nasty” and hand him a second-round stoppage loss. The 29-year-old Russian had tagged in to face Mitchell here after Jonathan Pearce was forced to withdraw, but now the featherweight game of musical chairs continues with Lopes filling the fight week void created by the Arkansas native’s removal.

Whether striking or grappling, Evloev is crisp, technical, and fundamentally sound, and he seems to be getting increasingly confident with each successful trip into the Octagon. Currently stationed at No. 10 in the featherweight rankings, a victory won’t necessarily change the number next to his name, but it should earn the unbeaten standout a step up in competition and the chance to test himself against a fellow Top 10 fighter next time out.

