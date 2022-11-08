Fighters On The Rise | UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Claudio Puelles of Peru reacts after his submission victory over Clay Guida in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Puelles made his UFC debut six years ago as a baby faced 20-year-old, having navigated his way to The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3 Finale, where he suffered a second-round stoppage loss to Martin Bravo to close out the lightweight tournament. This weekend, the talented fighter from Peru steps in opposite Dan Hooker on the UFC 281 main card, looking to secure his sixth straight victory and force his way into the Top 15 in the treacherous 155-pound weight class.

Visa issues limited the early years of Puelles’ UFC run, as he went 18 months before competing again following his loss to Bravo. When he did step in the Octagon, he scored a third-round submission win over Felipe Silva via kneebar, showing back then that he had a special affinity for the rarely seen finishing move. More than a year passed before his fight with Marcos Mariano, and then another 21 months between his win over Mariano and his June 2021 triumph opposite Jordan Leavitt.

That bout was the start of his coming out party, as Puelles had morphed into an impressive physical specimen, and moved to South Florida to train at what is now Kill Cliff FC full-time. In his next two outings, the now 26-year-old “Prince of Peru” forced lightweight veterans Chris Gruetzemacher and Clay Guida to tap to kneebars, attacking the holds quickly and efficiently to where neither man saw it coming and neither could do anything to avoid its application.