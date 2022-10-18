Fighters on the Rise | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Muhammad Mokaev of England celebrates his victory over Cody Durden in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Mokaev was profiled in this space ahead of his promotional debut in March, where he promptly went out and defeated Cody Durden by submission in 58 seconds to kick off the UFC’s return to London.

He was highlighted again prior to his sophomore outing when the company returned to London in July, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over former LFA flyweight champ Charles Johnson.

And now, just in case you didn’t believe me when I told you the 22-year-old standout was one of the absolute best prospects in the sport and someone to keep very close tabs on each of those first two times, I’m going to give you one final chance to tune in and take note of Mokaev as he heads into his third appearance of the year opposite Malcolm Gordon on Saturday.

Mokaev is the real deal — a decorated amateur competitor who held Olympic ambitions (and capabilities) prior to turning pro, and he’s added sharp boxing to his wrestling base to arrive on the scene as a well-rounded talent that is already capable of making waves, but also still clearly has room to grow and develop.

The finishing sequence in his fight with Durden was quick and impressive, and while he wasn’t pleased with his efforts against Johnson, those 15 minutes will surely prove invaluable as he continues to work his way up the competitive ladder in the UFC flyweight division.

Facing Gordon is a good step forward for Mokaev at this point in his career. The 32-year-old was a champion in multiple regional promotions before arriving in the UFC, and after dropping his first two assignments, has rallied to earn consecutive victories. He has more experience than either Durden or Johnson, and is the kind of well-rounded, seasoned fighter that should, in theory, present an interesting test for Mokaev this weekend.

At 22, Mokaev still has tons of time to continue honing his craft and develop his weapons before making a real push towards the top of the flyweight division. But given how impressive he’s looked thus far and his desire to constantly challenge himself against the best the UFC has to offer, taking the “slow and steady” approach might not be an option, especially if he keeps posting multiple wins every year.