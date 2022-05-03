Fighters On The Rise | UFC 274: Oliveira vs Gaethje

It feels like because Brown stumbled early in his UFC career, people kind of stopped paying attention or have forgotten to check in on the progress that the 31-year-old “Rudeboy” has made over the years. If they did, they would see that the former Lookin’ for a Fight find has developed into a dangerous welterweight with designs on breaking into the Top 15 in 2022.

Since suffering a submission loss in his second UFC appearance, Brown has posted a 7-3 record, including victories over Mickey Gall, Bryan Barberena, Warlley Alves, and Alex Oliveira. Perhaps more indicative of the growth he’s shown is the fact that the only people to get the best of him during that 10-fight stretch are recent headlining foes Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque, and Niko Price, who ended the bout with hammerfists while laying flat on his back.

RELATED: Randy Brown's Athlete Profile | Brown Put On A Show For His Dad

Brown is 4-1 over his last five with the loss to Luque in August 2020 standing as the only blemish, and he enters Saturday’s clash with Khaos Williams having earned a pair of victories last year. He started his 2021 campaign with a slick one-armed rear-naked choke finish of Oliveira at UFC 261, and then worked through a dislocated toe to collect a unanimous decision win over short-notice replacement Jared Gooden a little less than six months later to push his overall record to 14-4.

The Queens native has been making steady progress throughout his career, but has clearly taken a meaningful step forward over the last couple of campaigns, displaying a greater understanding of how to best deploy his considerable weapons in the cage and fighting with the confidence and swagger of someone that believes he’s deserving of being mentioned among the best fighters in his division.

Watch The Full Episode Of UFC 274 Countdown

Saturday’s meeting with Williams is a battle of ascending fighters coming together to determine who will take another step forward in the 170-pound weight class. Like Brown, Williams enters off consecutive victories and having won four of his five UFC appearances, most recently collecting a third-round knockout win over Miguel Baeza.

This should be a tightly contested battle between a pair of welterweight hopefuls, and if Brown can maintain his momentum and collect another quality win, it’ll be hard to deny him a chance to share the Octagon with someone with a number next to their name in his second start of the year.

Melissa Gatto