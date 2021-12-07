Fighters On The Rise | UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier

Prior to championship gold going up for grabs, 13 pairs of talented fighters will make the walk to the Octagon, each member of each set looking to use this weekend’s fight card as a chance to wrap up 2021 with a victory and position themselves for bigger and better opportunities next year.

From that group, three stand out as emerging names for you to pay close attention to on Saturday night, as triumphant efforts on Saturday could very well produce critical pairings once the 2022 campaign gets underway.

Here is a closer look at those athletes — this is the UFC 269 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Tai Tuivasa

The heavyweight from Western Sydney, Australia burst onto the scene a little over four years ago with a first-round flying knee finish of Rashad Coulter that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

Two more victories followed in the next seven months as he introduced the UFC audience to his patented “shoey” celebration, but then a three-fight losing streak stopped all his momentum. A one-year absence between fights left Tuivasa in the background of the heavyweight ranks, but heading into this weekend’s event in Las Vegas, “Bam Bam” is back to being an intriguing fighter to watch in the big boy ranks.

The 28-year-old squares off with Augusto Sakai on Saturday night at UFC 269, entering on a three-fight winning streak consisting of three consecutive first-round finishes. Last time out, he needed just 67 seconds to dispatch Greg Hardy, and after his middle-third hiccup, it appears like Tuivasa is once again primed to make a run at the Top 10.