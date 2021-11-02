Fighters On The Rise | UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2

Capped by a pair of championship rematches where the titleholders are looking to further assert their dominance against previously vanquished foes, UFC 268: Usman vs Covington 2 is one of the deepest, most intriguing collection of fights put together this year, and the slate of emerging names scheduled to make the walk to the Octagon this weekend is amongst the best in 2021 as well.

Each of the three up-and-coming talents featured below carry a wealth of upside into the cage this weekend, standing as some of the brightest, more interesting additions to the roster in recent years. Crazy as it may be to say about a pair of debuting athletes and a middleweight making his fourth UFC start, there is a real possibility at least one of these men will fight for UFC gold in the coming years, if not two of them, and perhaps even all three.

Here’s a closer look at the impressive trio of emerging talents set to make the walk at MSG this weekend.

This is the UFC 268 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Alex Pereira

It’s not often that a fighter with just four professional MMA appearances making their UFC debut lands in this space, but Pereira isn’t your typical newcomer.

The 34-year-old Brazilian is a legitimate world-class kickboxer — the former Glory middleweight and light heavyweight titleholder, and the first person in the promotion’s history to simultaneously hold two titles at the same time. Included in the 33 career victories he amassed during his kickboxing career are two wins over reigning UFC middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya — one by decision, the other by knockout.

