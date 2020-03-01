Fighters On the Rise: September 19 Edition

Mackenzie Dern

A world-class jiu-jitsu player, Mackenzie Dern’s transition into mixed martial arts generated a tremendous amount of buzz. Less than 18 months in, Dern had posted a 5-0 mark with victories over Montana De La Rosa (nee Stewart) and former Invicta FC title challenger Kaline Medeiros, resulting in the promising prospect inking a deal with the UFC.

After grinding out a decision win over Ashley Yoder in her promotional debut, Dern showed her elite submission skills in her sophomore appearance against Amanda Cooper, finishing the TUF finalist via rear naked choke in less than half a round at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro. Nine months after securing her seventh consecutive victory, Dern announced she was pressing pause on her career to welcome her first child, giving birth to a daughter, Moa, in June 2019.

She lost her return to the Octagon four months after the birth of her daughter to rising Brazilian star Amanda Ribas, but rebounded at the end of May with a first-round submission win over Hannah Cifers, becoming the first female fighter in UFC history to earn a leg lock finish after forcing the veteran to tap to a kneebar.

Now 8-1, Dern takes another step up in competition this weekend as she squares off with divisional stalwart Randa Markos in what should serve as another litmus test moment for the talented grappler.

No one has ever questioned Dern’s abilities on the mat or the impact she could potentially make in MMA; both are well-established and obvious. Her victory over Cifers showcased how quick and dangerous she can be on the canvas, as she latched onto the leg amidst a scramble and had Cifers tapping in no time. However, it also highlighted the areas where Dern needs to continue to show improvement, as she got out-muscled in the clinch and her standup is still a work in progress.

Markos is a veteran competitor who is solid everywhere and will force Dern to work for everything on Saturday night. Coming in off her own loss to Ribas, the Windsor, Ontario-based Ultimate Fighter alum will be looking to maintain her streak of never posting consecutive results inside the Octagon and it will be up to Dern to impose her will and assert herself inside the cage if she hopes to break Markos’ unique pattern of performances this weekend.