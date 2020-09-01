Fighters On The Rise: October 3 Edition

Originally scheduled to face off earlier this summer, former champion Holly Holm and surging contender Irene Aldana clash this weekend in a critical bout in the 135-pound weight class. A fixture in the title picture throughout her UFC tenure, Holm enters off a patient, measured victory over Raquel Pennington, while the streaking Aldana arrives having earned victories in five of her last six bouts and coming off a blistering first-round knockout of previously unbeaten Brazilian Ketlen Vieira last time out.

With divisional queen Amanda Nunes once again set to defend her featherweight title later this year, the winner of Saturday’s headlining contest would certainly have a strong case for challenging “The Lioness” for the bantamweight strap in 2020.

But before the bantamweight headliners hit the Octagon, a player in the 135-pound ranks and a pair of Contender Series grads look to use Saturday night’s event at the Flash Forum in Abu Dhabi as a chance to grab some of the spotlight for themselves and position themselves for more opportunities as the final quarter of 2020 begins.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the October 3rd edition of On the Rise.

Julianna Pena

The former Ultimate Fighter winner is someone who faded into the background of the title conversation in the bantamweight division following her submission loss to Valentina Shevchenko and subsequent hiatus after giving birth to her first child. But “The Venezuelan Vixen” returned to action last summer with a unanimous decision win over Nicco Montano and is set to step back into the Octagon on Saturday in a crucial clash against recent title challenger and former featherweight titleholder Germaine de Randamie.

Pena just turned 31 and is 5-1 in the UFC, including victories over Montano, Cat Zingano, and Jessica Eye. She was viewed as a potential contender when she ran through the competition on Season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter, becoming the first female winner in the show’s history, and was a serious title challenger when she faced Shevchenko. Motherhood didn’t change any of that and her performance against Montano showed she’s still a potential force in the division.

Pena is a gamer and a grinder whose greatest attribute is her steely demeanor and dogged determination, which, combined with solid striking and underrated grappling, makes her a dark horse candidate to earn a title shot in 2021, provided she can get by de Randamie on Saturday.

“The Iron Lady” is perfect in the UFC against fighters not named Amanda Nunes, boasting a 6-0 record across two divisions in bouts against the likes of Julie Kedzie, Holly Holm, and Aspen Ladd, and is the kind of established top of the food chain talent Pena needs to beat in order to remind people of her talents and put herself back on the short list of contenders in the bantamweight ranks.

She looked good grinding out a victory over Montano after more than two years, bouncing back after a sluggish first round to control the action over the final two frames and secure the unanimous decision victory. Having shaken off the rust and logged another year further sharpening her skills, the potential is there for Pena to really open some eyes this weekend in Abu Dhabi.