Fighters On The Rise: November 28 Edition

You would think that people would already be checking for Baeza based on the strength of his nickname alone, but heading into his third UFC appearance, “Caramel Thunder” remains an under-the-radar prospect in the welterweight division.

The undefeated Baeza has looked great in each of his first two trips into the UFC cage. After registering a second-round stoppage win over Hector Urbina in his debut, the 28-year-old South Florida native went shot-for-shot with veteran brawler Matt Brown in his sophomore showing, rallying from getting rocked early in the first to finish “The Immortal” just 18 seconds into the middle stanza.

A graduate of the Contender Series, the MMA Masters representative has seven finishes in nine fights and has excellent size for the division. He looks the part of a fighter with a promising future and the results have been there thus far as well, making Baeza a prime candidate to make a move up the divisional hierarchy as he kicks off his second year on the UFC roster this weekend in a showdown with Takashi Sato.

The Japanese welterweight has alternated wins and losses through his first three trips into the Octagon and enters Saturday’s contest off a 48-second stoppage win over Jason Witt at the end of June. The 30-year-old Sato has a wealth of experience and an aversion to the scorecards, which means this should be another instance where the emerging Baeza is pushed by a more seasoned, equally dangerous opponent.

Matchups like this are what help clarify where an up-and-coming talent fits in their division and where their ceiling may rest, making Saturday’s bout against Sato a crucial assignment for Baeza. If he can extend his unbeaten record to double digits and secure a third straight UFC stoppage victory, there will be plenty of people talking about “Caramel Thunder” on Sunday morning.