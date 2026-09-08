Fighters on the Rise | Noche UFC

Since becoming an annual event on the UFC calendar in 2023, Noche UFC has produced a series of outstanding performances and served as the launchpad for several of today’s top contenders and champions.
Former welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena rose into contention with a win over Kevin Holland in 2023 while current flyweight titleholder Joshua Van began his title run with a win over Edgar Chairez a year later. Last year in San Antonio, ascending talents Daniil Donchenko, Alden Coria and David Martinez all picked up crucial victories before Diego Lopes and Jean Silva went ballistic in the main event.
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Who will use this year’s event as a chance to catapult themselves further up the divisional ranks while elevating their profiles? Here’s a closer look at three emerging talents that could show out on Saturday in the latest edition of Fighters on the Rise.
Tommy McMillen
There may not be a bigger rising star in the sport right now than McMillen, who graduated from Dana White’s Contender Series a year ago and has hit the ground running since arriving in the UFC. After a gruelling back-and-forth with David Mgoyan last September in Las Vegas, the Red Hawk Academy product has earned back-to-back stoppage wins and Performance Bonuses to begin his UFC tenure. In April, McMillen disposed of Manolo Zecchnini in the first round before gaining momentum throughout his matchup with Alberto Montes in Oklahoma City in July, ultimately finishing his fellow DWCS alum midway through the third round.
Unbeaten in 11 fights, McMillen has followed the same path as his mentor, former bantamweight champ “Suga” Sean O’Malley in moving from Montana to Arizona to train under Tim Welch. While there are some aesthetic similarities between the two — a mop of curls, an upper body covered in ink — as well as a similarly confident demeanor, McMillen has shown a grittier approach with less single-shot power than O’Malley thus far. He also has some wrestling credentials tucked in his back pocket just in case although he’s yet to need them through his first two outings.
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Saturday night, McMillen steps in with another ascending talent, Moroccan-born Australian Marwan Rahiki, who has similarly parlayed a contract last season into a 2-0 start to his UFC career. After battering former Cage Warriors champ Harry Hardwick in his debut, the 24-year-old made quick work of short-notice replacement Ollie Schmid in Perth back in May, advancing to 9-0 and maintaining his 100-percent finishing rate in the process.
McMillen asked to be included on this fight card, and his request was granted. Now, he needs to make the most of the opportunity before him. While he’s still early in both his UFC journey and his professional career, this is a massive spot for the 28-year-old “Gun. It will be interesting to see how he deals with both the attacking Rahiki and the pressure of the moment.
Rongzhu
Every sport has instances where an athlete is thrust into a prominent spot a little sooner than they should be, which results in them faltering and not living up to initial expectations. Occasionally, some of those athletes resurface and start to show why everyone was so high on their upside in the first place. When it comes to the UFC, no one fits that profile better right now than Rongzhu.
The Chinese lightweight debuted in the promotion at UFC 261 a month after his 21st birthday, dropping a decision to Kazula Vargas. After losing via submission to Ignacio Bahamondes in his third appearance, he was cut from the roster. A little more than a year later, he hooked up with City Kickboxing and turned up as one of the eight competitors in the Road to UFC Season 2 lightweight tournament, posting three wins in a touch under nine months to re-claim a place on the UFC roster. The now 26-year-old heads into his Noche UFC showdown with Rafa Garcia having won three on the bounce.
All the elements that made him intriguing as a 21-year-old remain present today — he still has good size and a decent reach, quickness and diversity with his strikes, and a wealth of experience for someone his age — but his Fight IQ has leveled up, and working with the all-star cast in Auckland means he’s getting elite coaching and training. Last time out, he absolutely punished Victor Martinez and now he has the opportunity to make some real noise in the division this weekend.
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Garcia is another ascending name that could have been featured in this space, as the Bloodline Combat Sports representative has also won three straight, most recently having beaten Alexander Hernandez in April. The 32-year-old is 5-1 over his last six, 7-2 since stumbling out of the gates at the start of his UFC career, and is the kind of well-rounded veteran that could certainly bring Rongzhu’s momentum to a halt on Saturday. It is also a fight where we could see the young man shine. Winning four in a row in the UFC is hard regardless of division, but posting four consecutive wins at lightweight is an even tougher accomplishment, regardless of the opposition. If Rongzhu gets there by beating Garcia in the Arizona desert, he could be looking at a date with someone in the top-15 next time out.
Regina Tarin
While McMillen and Rongzhu are more immediate prospects to watch in terms of how quickly they could scale the divisional ranks with a win this weekend, Tarin is a bit more of a long-term investment. Set to turn 22 in the middle of next month, the Mexican flyweight brings an 8-0 record into her second UFC start this weekend, where she faces off with JJ Aldrich in the opening bout of Saturday’s fight card at Desert Diamond Arena.
Tarin made her debut on just a couple days’ notice in February, meeting Ernesta Kareckaite in a 130-pound catchweight bout in Mexico City, earning a unanimous decision win that showcased her moxie and upside. Now with the benefit of a full training camp and having already successfully navigated her first foray into the Octagon, “Kill Bill” has a chance to show a little more of what makes her such an intriguing prospect in the 125-pound weight class. Like most coming through the regional ranks these days, Tarin’s level of competition hasn’t been too daunting, but she has consistently handled business, earning finishes in all but one of her pre-UFC appearances, and gained a little bit of experience navigating a five-round fight with a fourth-round finish under the Budo Sento Championship banner two years ago.
Aldrich is the perfect measuring stick opponent for her at this moment — an experienced veteran who has won two straight and four of her last five working behind crisp, fundamental striking and isn’t someone that is just going to wilt at the first sign of pressure. The Denver-based battler should push Tarin, and if the unbeaten Mexican comes away with another victory, it’s a meaningful win that sets a new floor for where she stands in the flyweight division.