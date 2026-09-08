Fighters on the Rise | Noche UFC

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Unbeaten in 11 fights, McMillen has followed the same path as his mentor, former bantamweight champ “Suga” Sean O’Malley in moving from Montana to Arizona to train under Tim Welch. While there are some aesthetic similarities between the two — a mop of curls, an upper body covered in ink — as well as a similarly confident demeanor, McMillen has shown a grittier approach with less single-shot power than O’Malley thus far. He also has some wrestling credentials tucked in his back pocket just in case although he’s yet to need them through his first two outings.

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Saturday night, McMillen steps in with another ascending talent, Moroccan-born Australian Marwan Rahiki, who has similarly parlayed a contract last season into a 2-0 start to his UFC career. After battering former Cage Warriors champ Harry Hardwick in his debut, the 24-year-old made quick work of short-notice replacement Ollie Schmid in Perth back in May, advancing to 9-0 and maintaining his 100-percent finishing rate in the process.

McMillen asked to be included on this fight card, and his request was granted. Now, he needs to make the most of the opportunity before him. While he’s still early in both his UFC journey and his professional career, this is a massive spot for the 28-year-old “Gun. It will be interesting to see how he deals with both the attacking Rahiki and the pressure of the moment.

Rongzhu

Every sport has instances where an athlete is thrust into a prominent spot a little sooner than they should be, which results in them faltering and not living up to initial expectations. Occasionally, some of those athletes resurface and start to show why everyone was so high on their upside in the first place. When it comes to the UFC, no one fits that profile better right now than Rongzhu.