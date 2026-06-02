Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

If you are a fan of emerging talents and enjoy being the person in your friend group that’s the first to identify young fighters on the cusp of making noise in their respective divisions, this weekend’s fight card at the Meta APEX is designed for you.

There are a handful of up-and-coming competitors set to compete, and you could even argue that the top prospect on the bill is one of the headliners, as Gabriel Bonfim is 19-1 overall, still south of 30 years old, and positioned outside of the Top 10 heading into his showdown with former welterweight champ Belal Muhammad.

But even without including “Marretinha,” this week’s group of Fighters on the Rise is among the best of the year.

Enjoy!