Fighters On the Rise: June 27 Edition

Brendan Allen

The 24-year-old Roufusport product is one of five fighters to hold the LFA middleweight title and graduate to the UFC, and this weekend, Allen will look to become the first of that group to earn three straight victories inside the Octagon. Much like former LFA champs Eryk Anders and Ian Heinisch, Allen won his first two fights under the UFC banner, registering a second-round submission win over Kevin Holland in his debut before following it up with a first-round finish of Tom Breese earlier this year.

Now riding a six-fight winning streak, Allen was originally supposed to face Heinisch this weekend, giving him a chance to share the cage with a ranked opponent for the first time in a matchup he’s been chasing since their days on the regional circuit together that also offered him a chance to earn a measure of revenge for his teammate and training partner Gerald Meerschaert, whom Heinisch knocked out in 74 seconds earlier this month. But with Heinisch forced from the fight card, Allen will instead share the cage with another promising middleweight upstart as he welcomes fellow Contender Series alum Kyle Daukaus to the Octagon for the first time.

Despite the opponent change, Allen’s future prospects continue to burn bright. Forecasted to be an impact addition to the UFC roster ahead of his appearance on the Contender Series last summer, Allen fought a tough slate on the regional scene, with his only setbacks coming against current UFC fighters Anders, Trevin Giles, and Markus Perez.

After earning his contract with a first-round submission win over Canadian prospect Aaron Jeffery last July, the Louisiana native has been as good as advertised, if not better, through his first two trips into the Octagon. Holland is a handful who has since rebounded with a 39-second stoppage win, and Breese was once considered a top prospect, and Allen patiently and methodically worked to finish both.

This weekend’s fight is another chance for the streaking middleweight to prove he’s one of the top young stars in the division — perhaps the entire UFC — and move one step closer to securing a place in the Top 15.