Fighters On the Rise: June 20 Edition

Shane Burgos

“Hurricane Shane” is another one of those fighters who has flown under the radar in a stacked division.

Remember a few weeks back when everyone was raving about Bryce Mitchell’s performance against Charles Rosa because of how respected and accomplished Rosa is as a fighter? Burgos stopped the Massachusetts native in his sophomore appearance in the Octagon three years ago. That victory pushed his record to 9-0 and since then, he’s added four more victories in five fights, with his only setback coming in a tremendously entertaining scrap with Calvin Kattar at UFC 220 that was even heading into the third round, where Kattar got the finish.

This weekend feels like a prime opportunity for the 29-year-old New Yorker to break out as he squares off with Josh Emmett in a matchup of Top 10 fighters in the ultra-competitive featherweight ranks. Entering on a three-fight winning streak, a victory over the Sacramento native would give Burgos his biggest victory to date and move him another step closer towards challenging the top fighters in the division.

Emmett has won four of his last five overall and each of his last two appearances in devastating fashion, following up his third-round knockout win over Michael Johnson with a first-round finish of Mirsad Bektic in July. Thus far, only veteran Jeremy Stephens has been able to get the better of the Team Alpha Male staple at featherweight, so if Burgos can become the second man to defeat him, it should put him on the radar and in line for another step up in competition next time out.