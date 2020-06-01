Fighters On The Rise: July 18 Edition

Grant Dawson

Everybody that has passionately followed stick and ball sports at one time or another can remember a player from their favorite team who had all the markings of a potential superstar, but constantly struggled to put it all together.

That’s the best way I can describe Dawson’s first three years on the UFC roster.

The 26-year-old secured a contract with a victory on Season 1 of the Contender Series, spent 19 months on the sidelines as a result of an anti-doping violation where he was later cleared of any wrongdoing, and then won two fights in 10 weeks, beating Julian Erosa and Mike Trizano to push his record to 14-1. He ran his UFC record to 3-0 back in February with a second-round submission win over Darrick Minner, but the dominant effort was somewhat diminished by the fact that Dawson missed weight by two-and-a-half pounds ahead of the contest.

Dawson has looked dominant in each of his first three appearances and works with a great crew at Glory MMA & Fitness who have the know-how and experience to help him maximize his potential; he just needs get through a couple bouts without any miscues.

This weekend, he squares off with Nad Narimani in a catchweight bout that should provide another opportunity for him to showcase the skills that make him one of the top young fighters on the UFC roster. The British veteran has good grappling skills of his own and has faced a high level of competition throughout his career, so he should serve as a stern test for the promising Contender Series alum.

Things didn’t always click for those potential superstars everyone remembers, but when it did, the change was immediate and undeniable.

Dawson has that kind of potential, but will it click?