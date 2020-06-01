Fighters On The Rise: July 15 Edition

Ricardo Ramos

There was a lot of buzz surrounding Ramos when he arrived in the UFC as a 21-year-old bantamweight with a 9-1 record, fresh off a second-round submission win over Alfred Khashakyan, who Contender Series fans will remember as the guy “Sugar” Sean O’Malley pieced up on his way to a contract a year later.

The Brazilian raced out of the gates with three straight victories, including a vicious spinning back elbow knockout of Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 217 in New York City that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. His run of success was halted at the start of last year by Said Nurmagomedov, but Ramos quickly rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Journey Newson in June, which turned out to be his final appearance in the 135-pound weight class.

Ramos made the decision to move up to featherweight following his spring victory in Minnesota, and looked outstanding in his maiden voyage in the 145-pound waters of the UFC, submitting Eduardo Garagorri in the first round of their clash in Sao Paulo in mid-November. This week, the 24-year-old makes his sophomore appearance in the UFC featherweight ranks in a clash with unbeaten Brit Lerone Murphy.

Murphy impressed in his promotional debut against Zubaira Tukhugov, battling his experienced foe to a draw at UFC 242, which just so happened to take place on Yas Island. The 28-year-old handled the step up in competition well and showed no signs of nerves in his first UFC appearance, and will serve as another quality test for Ramos as he looks to forge a path for himself in the featherweight division.

The depth of talent in the 145-pound weight class is greater than it is at bantamweight, though not by that much anymore, and Ramos has some work to do before he can establish himself as a factor in his new surrounds. But the promise that he carried with him throughout his first three years on the roster remains and he has both the size and skill set to develop into another impressive emerging talent to watch in the not too distant future.