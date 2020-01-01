Fighters On The Rise: December 5 Edition

Saturday night in Las Vegas, Hill looks to close out a perfect rookie campaign with the biggest victory of his promising career as he squares off with light heavyweight stalwart Ovince Saint Preux in a bout that should illustrate where “Sweet Dreams” stands in the division heading into next year.

The 29-year-old earned a UFC contract last summer with a second-round stoppage win over Alexander Poppeck that pushed his record to 6-0 overall. He made his first trek into the Octagon in January, securing a unanimous decision win over Darko Stosic, and followed it up with a punishing first-round finish of Klidson Abreu in under two minutes to earn a place on the list of top breakout performers from the first half of the year. Although the result was later deemed a no contest after Hill tested positive for cannabis in his post-fight screening, the performance was no less impressive.

Now Hill takes a considerable step up in competition to face Saint Preux, a veteran who has faced a who’s who in the light heavyweight division over his 22-fight UFC career. Heading into this one, OSP serves as the dangerous, experienced fighter emerging hopefuls are measured against.

In his last two light heavyweight outings, Saint Preux has dispatched Michal Oleksiejczuk and Alonzo Menifield, up-and-comers in a similar position to Hill when they ventured into the cage with the veteran. Now, it’s the Contender Series graduate’s turn to share the Octagon with the seasoned Saint Preux and see if he can succeed where the last two upstarts failed.