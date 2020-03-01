Fighters On the Rise: August 29 Edition

Magomed Ankalaev

One can’t help but wonder how different the buzz around Ankalaev would be had he not been submitted by Paul Craig in literally the final second of his promotional debut two-plus years ago in London. Entering with a 10-0 record, he dominated the action right up until the final six or seven seconds, when the Scottish submission expert shifted his hips, locked up a triangle choke, and forced Ankalaev to tap.

While we talk all the time about how being undefeated doesn’t matter nearly as much in MMA as it does for aspiring boxers climbing the ranks, Ankalaev has been perfect since, picking up four straight victories to establish himself as an emerging talent to closely track in the light heavyweight division as he heads into his rematch with Ion Cutelaba this weekend.

The duo met earlier this year in Norfolk, Virginia, but the bout was halted prematurely after Cutelaba tried to play possum and feign being dazzled after getting hit with an assortment of strikes from the powerful 28-year-old from Dagestan. Unfortunately, Cutelaba was too good of an actor, as referee Kevin MacDonald stepped in to stop the fight, leading to a rematch between the two being booked.

Setting aside the ending of their first encounter, the initial exchanges in that bout and the efforts put forth in his three winning efforts before that show why Ankalaev should be viewed as a dark horse contender in the 205-pound weight division. He has sharp, powerful hands, and throws kicks to all levels with speed and power, as former opponents Marcin Prachnio and Dalcha Lungiambula can attest, plus the requisite grappling chops needed to garner a Master of Sport designation in Combat Sambo.

Cutelaba may have been messing around and exaggerating the impact of Ankalaev’s blows in the opening moments of their first meeting, but make no mistake about it: the streaking fighter with the 14-1 record was in charge from the start and found his range quickly, landing quality blows that did in fact have an impact.

If he can replicate that start and earn a non-disputed stoppage win over Cutelaba this weekend, Ankalaev will elevate himself to the cusp of the Top 10 and command another step up in competition next time out.