Fighters on the Rise 2026 | Part 2

Now let’s get into the second half the list, which includes one competitor from each division on the men’s side of the roster and a ranked strawweight that might actually be the best of the bunch.

Joseph Morales

Morales was one of the feel-good stories of 2025 (at least in my opinion) as he navigated his way through the competition on Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter to secure a return to the Octagon by submitted the heavily favored Alibi Idris in the flyweight finale. Less than three months later, the Team Alpha MMA staple awas back in the Octagon, securing a first-round submission win over veteran Matt Schnell to extend his winning streak to five and carry him to the cusp of the rankings in the 125-pound weight class.

Now 31 years old, this is Morales’ second stint on the UFC roster, first arriving as a highly regarded and undefeated prospect back in 2017, where he won a bonus in his debut submission win over Roberto Sanchez. But a stoppage loss to future champ Deiveson Figueiredo and a split decision loss to Eric Shelton as the division was in limbo resulted in his release, with COVID, injuries and limited opportunities leaving “Bopo” to only compete three times between his final fight of 2018 and his casting on the most recent season of TUF.