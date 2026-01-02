Fighters on the Rise 2026 | Part 1

The objective of this two-part series is to introduce you to 20 competitors that profile as possible breakout candidates in the coming year.

There are no set criteria for inclusion; it’s more of an overall feel combining results and skill sets, potential opportunities within their given division, and personality. The inagural class featured a pair of 2025 title challengers and three athletes currently stationed in the Top 5 in their respective weight classes, while last year’s group featured 10 competitors that are ranked at the time of this writing and one champion, newly minted flyweight titleholder Joshua Van.

As we kick things off, please note: these names are listed in alphabetical order, not some kind of ranking, with 10 featured today and another 10 coming tomorrow.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Mansur Abdul-Malik