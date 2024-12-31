Fighters On The Rise 2025 | Part One

You can be spot on in some months and dead wrong in others, and while the aim is always to be as close to correct as possible and give people the best information possible, fights, like the weather, are difficult to predict and an athlete that enters the year white hot could cool as easily as they could add a couple more wins to their resume and keep rolling.

Or they may not compete at all, as was the case with Nurullo Aliev, who looked dominant in his Dana White’s Contender Series fight in 2022 and won his debut over game Brazilian veteran Rafael Alves to put him on everyone’s radar heading into this past year. However, the lightweight from Tajikistan never found his way into the Octagon in 2024, and heads into this coming year as more of an enigma than anything else.

I’m not sure how things will play out for the 20 athletes identified in this annual two-part series detailing some of the names I think you should track heading into the year ahead, but I’d rather take my shot at forecasting how things will play out and be wrong than not take a shot at all.