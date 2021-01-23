On the Rise: Fighters to Watch in 2021

Following a rookie year where she earned two wins in a little under four months, Ribas extended her record in the UFC to 4-0 and her overall winning streak to five with a pair of impressive wins during her sophomore season.

In March, the shimmering beacon of positive energy outworked divisional stalwart Randa Markos in Brasilia, earning scores of 30-26, 30-25, and 30-25 against the former Ultimate Fighter semifinalist. Four months later, she ventured up to flyweight and submitted Paige VanZant in just over two minutes, once again showcasing her dominant ground skills while maintaining her hot streak.

Though Ribas was initially slated to wrap up her 2020 campaign with a bout at UFC 256, the winds of change pushed her next appearance into new year and brought not one, but two opponent switches. As it stands now, the surging 27-year-old is slated to face fellow Brazilian Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257 in January.

Currently residing at No. 9 in the strawweight rankings, one spot behind Rodriguez, Ribas is a black belt in judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and prepares for her fights alongside the all-star cast of coaches and fighters at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. While everyone is understandably high on Mackenzie Dern’s potential, especially coming off her gritty victory over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 256, don’t forget that it was Ribas that handed Dern her lone loss to date and that the bubbly Brazilian has already shown herself to be a complete fighter inside the Octagon.

Through her first four UFC appearances, she has yet to encounter any real danger and appears poised to make a push towards the Top 5 in 2021, provided she can get by Rodriguez in January.