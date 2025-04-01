Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy

The 29-year-old Thai fighter has been limited to one appearance in each of the last three years, resulting in her receding into the background in the strawweight division a little, despite the fact that she’s earned three straight victories and shown considerable growth during that span. Her recent wins continue to age well, as Denise Gomes has gone 4-1 since, most recently besting Karolina Kowalkiewicz, while Bruna Brasil posted a big win over Molly McCann last summer before stumbling last time out.

Lookboonmee has spent some time training north of the border at Diaz Combat Sports in Vancouver, as well as Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas in recent months, which should continue to help round out her skills. She’s 6-2 overall inside the Octagon, turning in more dominant efforts each time out, bringing herself to the brink of the Top 15 with each victory before an extended stay on the sidelines cools her momentum.

Nunes steps in this weekend on short notice, replacing compatriot Ariane Carnelossi and competing for the first time since suffering a gruesome elbow injury in her loss to Viktoriia Dudakova in July 2023. It was her fourth straight defeat since touching down in the UFC, and while she’s been competitive in each contest, it’ll be interesting to see what she has to offer Lookboonmee after the injury and time on the shelf.

This is a big opportunity for Lookboonmee, who has gone 5-1 since getting dropped into a matchup against Angela Hill in just her second UFC appearance, with that loss coming against Loopy Godinez, when the rankings mainstay tagged in for Cheyanne Vlismas several years ago. The strawweight division feels more wide open and rife for change than it has in some time, and a standout performance for the returning and streaking 29-year-old will serve her well.

Should Lookboonmee return and remind everyone of her development and the quality results she’s amassed in recent outings, a date with someone in the Top 15 could be in the offing, provided we get the chance to see her compete for a second time later this year.