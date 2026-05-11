Fighters on the Rise | UFC Freedom 250

The Montreal resident is also battling the fact that each of his last two victories have been competitive affairs against beloved figures that ended in decisions many fans believe should have gone the other way. Last May at UFC 315, Zahabi rallied to beat former featherweight champ and UFC legend Jose Aldo before venturing to Vancouver five months later and landing on the happy side of a split decision verdict in another close fight with Marlon “Chito” Vera.

But Zahabi shouldn’t be overlooked because the audience is mad that he beat two of their favorites. He’s shown throughout this run of success that his fundamentals are rock solid, his defensive work is superb, and he’s far grittier and tougher than he gets credit for, having rallied from the brink of being finished to topple Aldo last year. Entrenched in the sport for 20-plus years while learning under his brother Firas and alongside the greats that have passed through Montreal’s Tristar Gym, the younger Zahabi is a sharp tactician who is true to himself inside the Octagon and understands how to win moments and rounds.

This is a massive opportunity for the streaking divisional underdog, and a win over O’Malley would unlock an even greater opportunity for Zahabi in the second half of 2026.

Kyle Daukaus

The return of “The D’arce Knight” was one of the best stories of 2025, and now Daukaus gets a marquee opportunity to write the next chapter as he is set to stand opposite Bo Nickal in Washington June 14.

Daukaus earned a win early on Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series but wasn’t awarded a contract despite being an undefeated prospect. He returned to CFFC, successfully defended his middleweight title twice more, and then was called up for a short-notice bout against Brendan Allen, where he battled hard, but landed on the wrong side of the scorecards. Over the next six fights, the Philadelphia native went 2-3 with one no contest, with back-to-back stoppage losses to Roman Dolidze and Eryk Anders at the end of that stretch, costing him his place on the roster.