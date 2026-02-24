Fighters On The Rise | UFC Mexico

Having a moment where Mexican standouts Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso, and Yair Rodriguez all simultaneously held UFC gold showed the emerging generation that ultimate success at the highest level was possible, and the opening of the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City in 2024 provided a training ground for those looking to follow in their footsteps.

This weekend, as the Octagon returns to Arena CDMX, a trio of up-and-coming competitors representing the next wave of Latin American contenders are set to make the walk on Saturday, aiming to continue their ascents and show they’re ready to face the elite in their respective divisions.

David Martinez

Though it has been happening a little more recently, breaking into the rankings in your first year on the UFC roster is still a milestone achievement, and doing so after just a pair of appearances is even more impressive, but that is precisely what David Martinez did in 2025.