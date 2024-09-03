Fighters on the Rise | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

The most experienced female fighter on the roster, Andrade is a former strawweight titleholder and one of two women currently ranked in the Top 15 at both 115 and 125 pounds; Amanda Ribas is the other. While she faltered in her last start at flyweight, it’s hard to fault her for a loss to Erin Blanchfield, and her recent wins over Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez show that the former champ and perennial contender still has plenty left to offer.

This is a massive opportunity for Silva — a chance to not only best a former titleholder and Top 10 mainstay, but also a situation where she can catapult herself into the thick of the crowded title chase in the 125-pound ranks with a dominant effort, as there are a number of key fights in the division on the slate for the next few weeks and months, including the championship trilogy bout at Noche UFC.

Beating Andrade is a tall order, but Silva can put herself front-and-center in any title conversations if she’s able to extend her unbeaten streak inside the Octagon to six on Saturday.

Kyle Nelson

After entering 2023 on a two-fight slide and with his back against the wall, Nelson touches down for his second appearance of 2024 riding a four-fight unbeaten streak.