Fighters on the Rise | UFC 305

While the Chinese veteran is competing for the first time since his UFC 279 split decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez in September 2022, Li remains one of the more experienced hands in the welterweight division — a long-time fixture in the Top 15 that holds quality wins over Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Muslim Salikhov, and served as the initial significant step up in competition for Khamzat Chimaev in the early stages of his meteoric ascent.

This is the kind of fight that will instantly signal where Prates stands in the division, and illuminate the direction his career could travel in the next couple of years. He’s blown through his first two assignments without much issue, and if he’s able to sail into Perth and do the same to “The Leech,” the welterweight division will have a new dark horse to track and Prates will have further strengthened his case for a podium finish when the Year-End Awards roll around in December.

Luana Santos

Santos is aiming to strike while the iron is hot, jumping right back into the fray against Casey O’Neill this weekend in Perth just five weeks after running through Mariya Agapova in Denver.

Just 24 years old and entering on a five-fight winning streak, Santos’ win over Agapova was her most impressive yet in the UFC and a reminder of what she’s capable of when fully healthy, as she is now. After battering TUF winner Juliana Miller in her promotional debut on year ago, the Brazilian judoka dealt with thyroid issues heading into her bantamweight clash with Stephanie Egger last December, missing weight before earning a decision win.