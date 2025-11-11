Fighters On The Rise | VeChain UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs Makhachev

A two-division champion under the CFFC banner before reaching the UFC roster and a standout grappler, Kline has shown that her striking is catching up to her prowess on the canvas, as she picked apart Martinez on the feet for two rounds before ending things with a flush high kick midway through the third round of their meeting in Nashville this summer. Her gas tank is deep, her tool kit is fully stocked, and despite her pleasant demeanor outside the cage, Kline has a mean streak that comes out the second the Octagon door closes.

Hill is no stranger to this type of matchup and adept at dashing the dreams of hopefuls looking to climb into the rankings at her expense. One of three members of the cast from The Ultimate Fighter Season 20 still active in the UFC, “Overkill” has continually evolved throughout her 28 fights with the promotion and has faced a steady diet of standout talent over the last five or six years.

Every prospect needs to pass a veteran test like this in order to take that next forward in their careers, and while Kline is sitting for this particular exam quicker than most, she’s earned this opportunity with her previous efforts. Bolstered by fighting at home, it will be interesting to see if “The Archangel” can ascend to the Top 15 with a third straight victory on Saturday.

Baisangur Susurkaev

There have been some quick turnarounds over the years, but this summer, Susurkaev set a new standard for the fastest debut in UFC history.

“Hunter” earned his place on the roster with a first-round stoppage win over Murtaza Talha on the opening week of Dana White’s Contender Series this year, earning heaps of praise from the UFC President. After being awarded his contract, the 24-year-old middleweight requested the opportunity to compete alongside his compatriot and training partner Khamzat Chimaev four days later at UFC 319 in Chicago.