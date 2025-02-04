Fighters on the Rise | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

Jenkins makes his third straight start at home and fifth UFC appearance overall this weekend, facing off with Gabriel Santos in a featherweight matchup on Saturday’s preliminary card.

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’22, “Phar Jack” opened his run inside the Octagon with a dominant decision win over Don Shainis at UFC 284 and a debated split decision victory over Jamall Emmers four months later before an arm injury during his UFC 293 bout with Chepe Mariscal halted his momentum and forced him to the sidelines for a stretch.

He made his return to action last year in Perth, using pressure, clean, technical striking, and repeated digs to the body to wear down and ultimately finish Herbert Burns in the opening minute of the third round. The 31-year-old lobbied for the opportunity to compete in Edmonton last November, but it never materialized, and now he lands back in Sydney for an intriguing clash with Santos on Saturday.

Jenkins is a meat-and-potatoes fighter, but a quality steakhouse version. He’s fundamentally sound and technically sharp, working behind a good job and heavy leg kicks while leaning on exceptional cardio to push a torrid pace that often causes opponents to wilt. Santos dropped his first two appearances in the UFC — the first to Lerone Murphy by split decision, the second against David Onama — before rebounding with a unanimous decision victory over Yizha last time out.

This is a sound opportunity for Jenkins to build on his excellent outing in Perth and gather a little more momentum heading into the thick of the 2025 campaign. He’s always profiled as an intriguing addition to the 145-pound ranks, and we could very well be at the start of a real push towards the rankings by the Absolute MMA man.

Tom Nolan