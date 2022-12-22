Fighters Give Back

Dustin Poirier

The Good Fight Foundation

Back in 2018, UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie established The Good Fight Foundation, a foundation that raises money for communities in Poirier’s home state of Louisiana. Often joining forces with another organization for every one of his fights, Poirier auctions off event-worn memorabilia after his fight to raise money for The Good Fight foundation and any accompanying organization.

Poirier is coming off a submission victory against Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City. For this fight, Poirier donated money generated from his fight kit auction to build 500 complete Thanksgiving meals for families in his hometown, as well as teaming up with The Hub, a non-profit organization in Lafayette, Louisiana that serves those in poverty and homelessness, to give gifts to children in need.

“Everything that I have on here will be auctioned off and the money is going to go towards 500 meals for families in Lafayette, Louisiana for Thanksgiving,” Poirier said. “We’re also going to buy presents for every child at a women and children’s center in Lafayette, Louisiana called The Hub. Every kid should wake up and have presents to open on Christmas morning.”

For more information about Dustin Poirier and The Good Fight Foundation, visit https://www.thegoodfightgroup.com/impact