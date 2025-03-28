Fighters Discuss UFC Performance Institute's Key Role In UFC Mexico Prep

It was a celebration of a beginning, a hub to grow the sport in Latin America as fighters like Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodriguez broke through and captured gold at different points this decade.

Full UFC Mexico Fight Card Preview

A little more than a year later, the full power of the UFCPI is on display ahead of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg. More than a dozen of the athletes competing on March 29 have used the venue and its resources as they prepare for their fights, and many of them have been doing so for more than a month ahead of fight night.

Kelvin Gastelum, who competed in UFC’s first event in Mexico at UFC 180, couldn’t help but laugh when comparing his experience preparing for that fight with his prep for his upcoming bout with Joe Pyfer.