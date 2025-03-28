Fighters Discuss UFC Performance Institute's Key Role In UFC Mexico Prep

The opening of the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City in 2024 accompanied the promotion’s return to the city for UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval.
It was a celebration of a beginning, a hub to grow the sport in Latin America as fighters like Brandon Moreno, Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodriguez broke through and captured gold at different points this decade.
A little more than a year later, the full power of the UFCPI is on display ahead of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg. More than a dozen of the athletes competing on March 29 have used the venue and its resources as they prepare for their fights, and many of them have been doing so for more than a month ahead of fight night.
Kelvin Gastelum, who competed in UFC’s first event in Mexico at UFC 180, couldn’t help but laugh when comparing his experience preparing for that fight with his prep for his upcoming bout with Joe Pyfer.
“I remember just throwing watermelons and throwing rocks and running on mud fields (laughs),” Gastelum told UFC.com. “(It’s) different right now. We have the world class facility here at the PI, and it's just completely different.”
Another man who is very familiar with the before and after is Moreno, who once again headlines the UFC’s event in Mexico City.
Moreno, whose face is displayed all over the facility, recalls his first experience eight years ago as he appreciates how much easier life is now.
“I remember fighting for the first time here in 2017, (and) everything was kind of hard,” he said. “Starting with where are you going to live, where are you going to train, what are you going to eat. Everything was hard in that moment. Now, everything is so simple.”
Gastelum’s opponent, Pyfer, arrived in CDMX about two weeks ahead of the fight, and the Philadelphia resident appreciated the familiarity as he approaches his first fight outside of the United States.
“It’s been nice to go to a safe place that is a UFC gym,” he said. “We’re protected and feel comfortable there. We’re provided with food, a sauna, and all that stuff. It’s very essential, and it’s cool to see the program that they have for how they’re helping their fighters here and building their community here.”
Last spring, the UFC PI held a combine for aspiring MMA fighters from Central and South America, identifying emerging talents and providing the full power of the UFC’s resources. The format was similar to one held at the Performance Institute in Shanghai, China. More than 40 athletes from the region competed in a busy week, pushing their abilities to the brink and bringing a select few into an Academy to foster their talents.
The resources haven’t been tapped just for fights in Mexico City, where the altitude plays a major factor in preparation. Former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka spent time training there ahead of his knockout win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 311.
Whether it’s for the present or the future, the UFC PI is a major boon for the region’s MMA scene, and it’s one that makes the chance to fight here all the easier for everyone involved.
“It's all worth it to fight here in front of the Mexican fans,” Gastelum said. “They always give me so much love, and I love coming out here. It's a great city. I might end up moving here one day because I love it out here. And so I knew it'd be worth it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Erceg, live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on March 29, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.