The Fighters | 2026 Half-Year Awards

Many viewed the win as a somewhat pyrrhic victory, as it meant a date with undisputed and undefeated champion Ilia Topuria later in the year, with most anticipating that “El Matador” would spoil Gaethje’s chance at a fairytale ending and finally capture the undisputed title. But “The Highlight” had other plans and in the final bout of the historic UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House, the 37-year-old American steadied himself after a rough second round and took the fight to Topuria, forcing him to bow out from his stool between the fourth and fifth rounds.

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This year’s two-pack of fights is a perfect encapsulation of Gaethje’s career: a hard-fought win over a game opponent in Pimblett who just couldn’t match his output and overall tenacity, and a gritty battle where he had to deal with getting hurt before steeling away and soldiering on. His ability to hang in against Topuria and swing the momentum back in his favor so quickly highlighted the growth he’s had since his early days in the UFC, and to see him cross that final goal off his career achievements list was something special to watch.

There really was no other choice.

2. Sean Strickland

Strickland was a near-unanimous choice for the second position after similarly earning a pair of impressive wins and a UFC title in the first half of the year.

In February, the Xtreme Couture man rolled into Houston and turned in arguably the best performance of his career, fighting with a greater sense of urgency and more ferocity than he had in recent outings to hand Anthony Hernandez a third-round stoppage loss, halting his extended winning streak. Less than three months later, he turned up in Newark, New Jersey, and handed Khamzat Chimaev the first loss of his career while claiming the UFC middleweight title for a second time.