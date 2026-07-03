The Fighters | 2026 Half-Year Awards

No matter the circumstance, there is always a fervor surrounding a unanimous selection. When Stephen Curry became the first (and still only) unanimous Most Valuable Player at the conclusion of the 2015-16 NBA season, some media and fans objected vehemently, even though Curry was the central piece of the Golden State Warriors going 73-9 that year.
On the other side of the spectrum, when Ichiro Suzuki came up one vote shy of joining Mariano Rivera as the second unanimous inductee to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, everyone collectively scoffed at his being left off someone’s ballot because there haven’t been many clearer cases for induction in recent years than that of the Japanese superstar.
HALF-YEAR AWARDS: The Newcomers | The Submissions | The Knockouts | The Fights
As such, the fact that this year’s first-place winner was a unanimous selection makes it crystal clear that they put together a special first half, and why figuring out what comes next is one of the biggest questions hovering as we enter the back half of the 2026 campaign.
Here’s a look at this year’s selections.
1. Justin Gaethje
Gaethje began the year by teaming with Paddy Pimblett to help usher in the Paramount+ era, combining for one of the top 5 fights of the first half, with Gaethje emerging victorious and claiming the interim UFC lightweight title for the second time.
Many viewed the win as a somewhat pyrrhic victory, as it meant a date with undisputed and undefeated champion Ilia Topuria later in the year, with most anticipating that “El Matador” would spoil Gaethje’s chance at a fairytale ending and finally capture the undisputed title. But “The Highlight” had other plans and in the final bout of the historic UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn of the White House, the 37-year-old American steadied himself after a rough second round and took the fight to Topuria, forcing him to bow out from his stool between the fourth and fifth rounds.
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This year’s two-pack of fights is a perfect encapsulation of Gaethje’s career: a hard-fought win over a game opponent in Pimblett who just couldn’t match his output and overall tenacity, and a gritty battle where he had to deal with getting hurt before steeling away and soldiering on. His ability to hang in against Topuria and swing the momentum back in his favor so quickly highlighted the growth he’s had since his early days in the UFC, and to see him cross that final goal off his career achievements list was something special to watch.
There really was no other choice.
2. Sean Strickland
Strickland was a near-unanimous choice for the second position after similarly earning a pair of impressive wins and a UFC title in the first half of the year.
In February, the Xtreme Couture man rolled into Houston and turned in arguably the best performance of his career, fighting with a greater sense of urgency and more ferocity than he had in recent outings to hand Anthony Hernandez a third-round stoppage loss, halting his extended winning streak. Less than three months later, he turned up in Newark, New Jersey, and handed Khamzat Chimaev the first loss of his career while claiming the UFC middleweight title for a second time.
Whether you agree with the decision in the UFC 328 main event or not, Strickland’s case for being the silver medalist at this juncture is strong regardless of the outcome, as he dominated “Fluffy” and showed Chimaev was human, while also finally showing a little of the wrestling skills we’ve always known he has, but rarely get to see.
Much like with Gaethje, what comes next for the middleweight champ is an interesting question with no clear answer, which should make for an interesting next couple of months in the 185-pound weight class.
3. Josh Hokit
When you go 3-0 and post a pair of top 15 wins, all while you’re still less than a year into your UFC journey, you’re going home from the Half-Year Awards with a medal around your neck.
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I say this every time I discuss Hokit: setting aside his personas, personality, and the things he chooses to say when there is a microphone in his vicinity, the 28-year-old heavyweight is a genuine top-end talent, and watching his rapid rise through the ranks has been impressive.
The Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 grad started the year by beating Denzel Freeman at UFC 324, then ventured to Miami and turned in one of the best fights of the first half in a win over Curtis Blaydes before wrapping things up with a second-round finish of Derrick Lewis at the White House last month. The 28-year-old heavyweight is now 4-0 in the UFC and 10-0 as a pro, with only marquee assignments ahead of him.
Love him or hate him, you have to respect the results.
4. Mauricio Ruffy
After his 2025 campaign ended with a disappointing performance in Paris last September, Ruffy used the first half of this year to remind everyone of how dangerous he can be if you opt to stand and trade with him inside the Octagon.
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The Brazilian lightweight opened the year with a brilliant second-round stoppage win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 325 in Sydney, Australia, flashing his high-percentage offense for the first round-and-a-half before staggering Fiziev midway through the middle stanza and never allowing him to recover. Then in June, Ruffy ventured to the White House and blew out Michael Chandler, forcing the veteran to face him on the feet and putting him away with a barrage of offense that began with a spinning wheel kick and ended with “Iron Mike” covering up along the fence.
Currently situated at No. 10 in the Meta Rankings and No. 7 in the media rankings, the 30-year-old Brazilian is now 5-1 in the UFC but still has some questions to answer about his ability to deal with high-pressure foes, given his stumble last year against Benoît Saint Denis. With only top names ahead of him in the rankings, he should get the chance to answer those questions in the coming months.
5. Joshua Van
The flyweight champion is the final member of the first-half top 5 after successfully defending his title in the bout that landed atop the podium in our voting.
It has been an incredible 21 months for the 24-year-old standout, who has posted seven victories during that time, including last year’s Fight of the Year with Brandon Royval, his title victory over Alexandre Pantoja, and his successful defense against Tatsuro Taira in May at UFC 328.
The win over Taira felt like a real moment for Van, as he had to deal with some adversity in the early going and frequently found himself having to regroup and rebuild after getting taken down by the relentless Japanese challenger. But as the fight progressed, Van found more and more success on the feet and was quicker with his get-ups before stuffing Taira’s attempts to grapple in the final round and finding the finish.
It’s crazy to reflect on what Van has done in just four years on the UFC roster: 11 fights, 10 wins, a seven-fight winning streak (and counting), four stoppages, a championship victory, and one successful title defense, and he’s only been a pro for six years.
“The Fearless” is already becoming a fixture in this category, and there is no reason to think that is going to change any time soon.
Others receiving votes: Quillan Salkilld, Carlos Prates, Kevin Vallejos, Ciryl Gane, Lone'er Kavanagh, Sean O'Malley, Yaroslav Amosov, Gabriel Bonfim