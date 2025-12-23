The Fighters | 2025 UFC.com Awards

When we look back in 2025 in a couple years, I think what will stand out the most is the incredible campaigns turned in by the handful of athletes spotlighted in this final entry in our 2025 UFC.com Awards series.
Several of the individual performances and stirring contests that we’ve discussed over the last few days will too, of course, but in terms of the over-arching narrative for the year’s action inside the Octagon, I’m going to think about how it was a breakout year for fighters like “Fluffy” Hernandez, Melquizael Costa, and Michael Morales. I’m going to think about how Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira displayed their brilliance despite each only registering a single victory over the last 12 months.
And I’m going to think about these six athletes and the tremendous success they had most.
1 – Merab Dvalishvili
It’s a testament to what Dvalishvili achieved prior to UFC 323 and was trying to accomplish in the final pay-per-view matchup of the year that he was the runaway winner despite closing out the year with a loss.
“The Machine” joined an exclusive group of champions to successfully defend their titles three times in the same year in 2025, kicking things off with rallying win over Umar Nurmagomedov before submitting Sean O’Malley and out-hustling Cory Sandhagen to assert his dominance over the bantamweight division. He could have called it a year there, but instead, the Georgian dared to be great, declared he wanted to fight one more time even before dispatching Sandhagen in October, and put his title on the line against Petr Yan at UFC 323, dropping the fight and the title to his Russian rival in what was a virtuosic performance by the now two-time champion.
We all clamor for active champions and there was none more active than Dvalishvili, who logged nearly 18 rounds across four fights against the absolute best the division had to offer, and while it didn’t end the way he envisions, you have to tip your cap to the 34-year-old for trying to do something no one else has done.
There is always going to be room to second-guess his decision now that we know how things turned out, but winning three championship fights in one year is still an insane achievement and more than enough to earn Dvalishvili top spot on this list.
2 – Joshua Van
Van opened the year as an intriguing prospect in the flyweight division and closed out 2025 as the champion, having won four fights in 10 months, setting the table for what should be a fascinating year in the 125-pound weight class in 2026.
I will never tire of the fact that Van told the late Tom Gerbasi ahead of UFC 310 that if he was victorious against Cody Durden at that event, this year was going to be his breakout campaign, and then had the biggest breakout you could possibly have, going from outside the rankings to sitting atop the division, raising his game through each of his first three fights before an early injury to champion Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323 brought his year to an unsatisfying, but still impressive close.
His early wins over Rei Tsuray and Bruno Silva were dominant and showcased the full complement of his skills before he stepped in against Brandon Royval and teamed up with the former title challenger to deliver our consensus top fight of 2025, establishing himself as one of the division’s elite in the process. And yes, it was an injury that caused the title to change hands, but the fact that Van was in there in the first place and in a position to close out the year with a championship win is what cannot be forgotten.
Winning in the UFC is hard and doing it consistently against increasingly dangerous competition ups the degree of difficulty even more. To rise to the level of challenging for championship gold in one year by taking full advantage of the opportunities presented to you is outstanding, and no matter how it happened, Van closed out the year with a fourth win and the UFC flyweight title around his waist.
Van deserves to be celebrated for all he achieved, not penalized for how things went down at UFC 323.
3 – Islam Makhachev
Makhachev turned in two dominant performances in 2025 and cemented his standing as not only one of the pound-for-pound greats of the present in the process, but one of the sport’s all-time greats as well.
In January, he rolled with the punches when Arman Tsarukyan was forced out of their championship pairing at the 11th hour, stepping in against Renato Moicano and making quick work of the Brazilian veteran to successfully defend his lightweight title at UFC 311 in January. After announcing his desire to move up to welterweight in search of a second title, the 34-year-old Russian rolled into Madison Square Garden in November and pitched a shutout against Jack Della Maddalena, leaving the Australian champion bewildered as he steamrolled his way to claiming a second belt.
In the process, Makhachev equaled Anderson Silva’s record for the most consecutive victories in UFC history (16), while running his record to 17-1 inside the Octagon and 28-1 overall. There is a tendency with dominant performances to wonder whether it was the victor that was that good or the vanquished that wasn’t good enough, but with Makhachev, we’ve watched him be this good for so long now that there is no room for debate.
Everyone is going to have their own opinions about where he falls in the pantheon, but after the year he had in 2025, we might have to start re-thinking who makes up the UFC’s Mt. Rushmore.
4 – Waldo Cortes Acosta
Cortes Acosta had a fine year through his chaotic win over Ante Delija on November 1 at the UFC APEX, as that victory pushed him to 3-1 for 2025 and allowed him to solidify his position as a legitimate Top 10 talent in the UFC’s heavyweight division.
A big part of the reason he lands here is that three weeks after rallying from a brutal accidental foul to finish Delija, “Salsa Boy” turned up in Qatar on essentially a day’s notice and walloped Shamil Gaziev to give him a pair of first-round knockout wins in November and four wins on the year.
The Dominican DWCS graduate clearly grew in the wake of his unanimous decision loss to Serghei Pavlovich in August, showing a greater sense of urgency in his two fights after that contest than he did in the two fights prior to it. Additionally, he really leaned in hard to the whole “getting poked in the eye” thing from his bout with Delija, donning an eye patch and taking direct aim at heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall, who trains with Delija, for how things went down in his championship clash with Ciryl Gane a month earlier.
While others had more high-profile victories and a few matched his overall win total, Cortes Acosta did a tremendous job of taking advantage of the moment and elevating his profile and claimed a spot as one of the top fighters of the year in the process.
T5 – Valentina Shevchenko
Is it possible for a champion to successfully defend their title twice — first against the No. 1 contender, and then against the two-time champion from the division below — and still end up having an underrated year? That’s how Shevchenko’s 2025 campaign feels to me because what she did was wildly impressive, and yet many seem kind of ho-hum about it.
At UFC 315 in Montreal, Shevchenko turned back the challenge for Manon Fiorot, the undisputed No. 1 contender who was unbeaten in the UFC and entered the contest on a 12-fight winning streak. It was a competitive fight where the challenger was up on two of the three cards after three, with the champion seizing the fourth by flooring Fiorot and ultimately earning 48-47 scores across the board.
Six months later in New York City, “Bullet” welcomed Zhang Weili to Madison Square Garden as the former strawweight ruler moved up to challenge for the flyweight title, only to find very little success in the Octagon with Shevchenko. The 37-year-old from Kyrgyzstan pitched a shutout against her decorated counterpart, dominating the action from start to finish to earn her second successful title defense of the year.
It honestly feels like Shevchenko is reaching that point Georges St-Pierre got to where they’re so skilled, so tactically sharp, and so adept at figuring out how to win in every situation that we fail to appreciate how difficult that truly is at times.
Shevchenko is one of the most complete fighters in UFC history and used 2025 to reinforce that fact. She is on another level when it comes to the flyweight division, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down either.
T5 – Jiri Prochazka
Prochazka registered two wins, two finishes, and three post-fight bonuses in 2025, with the energy that accompanies his every appearance and the nature of his second triumph elevating him into a tie with Shevchenko for the final spot in our Top 5 this year.
The 34-year-old from the Czech Republic kicked off his year with a third-round stoppage win over Jamahal Hill in a long-awaited clash of former light heavyweight titleholders that were forced to relinquish their title in succession. It was a typically tense fight as all Prochazka’s battles are, with the two running close to level right up until “Sweet Dreams” got sent to the canvas.
Then at UFC 320, Prochazka made his case for another championship opportunity to pairing with Khalil Rountree Jr. in one of the best fights of the year, rallying to defeat the former title challenger in the third round. Through the first 10 minutes, Prochazka couldn’t match the technical striking and speed Rountree Jr. brought to the table, but as the Las Vegas native started to slow, Prochazka ratcheted up the pressure and started hunting, eschewing any defensive concerns in favor of chasing down a finish.
Prochazka’s fights carry such a unique intensity and energy that always keeps them in the spotlight, and results in each performance standing out. A bunch of folks had two wins or more in 2025, and a few even registered consecutive victories over ranked opponents, but few did it with in the manner that Prochazka did, and that’s why he managed to claim this final spot on our list.
Others Receiving Votes: Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, Melquizael Costa, Anthony Hernandez, Petr Yan, Benoit Saint Denis, Michael Morales