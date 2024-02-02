Fighter To Watch Label Puts Pressure On Ghadiali

“I feel like I could put myself as being the best in the country,” Ghadiali said. “You guys consider me one of the best up and coming guys. I feel like putting that extra pressure on myself comes with trying to be the greatest, but you’ve got to live up to that. So I think it adds extra pressure.”

The Detroit native has already put himself in “dark horse” conversations at 285 pounds, but Ghadiali himself will be the first to admit that when taking on higher ranked opponents, there’s still a lot of room for improvement. Maybe not just on the mat, but between the ears, as well.

“I always used to regret in my earlier years leaving stuff on the mat, not giving my 100%,” Ghadiali said. “Those matches help me see that ‘oh, I had more in the gas tank,’ but I was just too scared to pull the trigger. I just know I’m one of the best in the country, I’ve just got to prove it to myself.”

The next step towards Nationals comes Friday, February 2, against Appalachian State, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!