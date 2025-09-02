Fighter Spotlight | Mauricio Ruffy

Like his teammates, Ruffy earned his way onto the roster via Dana White’s Contender Series, and he made his mark quickly when he debuted in May 2024. With a friendly Brazilian crowd behind him at UFC 310, Ruffy took on the experienced slugger Jamie Mullarkey, an eye-catching assignment for a UFC debutant. Nonetheless, Ruffy took it all in stride.

Looking loose and comfortable early, Ruffy showed off his wide array of skills on the feet before planting several right hands and a flying knee on Mullarkey to earn the stoppage and a Performance Bonus. Former two-divison champion Daniel Cormier called the fight Octagonside, dubbing Ruffy’s performance as a “flawless” victory, and the hype train started in earnest.