Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil reacts to his win in a lightweight fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Fighter Spotlight | Mauricio Ruffy

Brazil’s Spectacular Striker Mauricio Ruffy Seeks A Statement Win In Enemy Territory Against Benoît Saint Denis At UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Sep. 2, 2025

It was hard to imagine Brazil’s Fighting Nerds topping their showing in 2024, but eight months into 2025, the MMA world is still trying to sort out where the ceiling is for the Sao Paulo-based squad featuring Jean Silva, Carlos Prates, Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy. The latter two compete in Paris at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho. Before Borralho squares off with Nassourdine Imavov in the main event, Ruffy will do his best to set the stage as he takes on Benoît Saint Denis, a matchup which could launch him into the thick of the high-profile stakes of the lightweight division. 

Like his teammates, Ruffy earned his way onto the roster via Dana White’s Contender Series, and he made his mark quickly when he debuted in May 2024. With a friendly Brazilian crowd behind him at UFC 310, Ruffy took on the experienced slugger Jamie Mullarkey, an eye-catching assignment for a UFC debutant. Nonetheless, Ruffy took it all in stride. 

Looking loose and comfortable early, Ruffy showed off his wide array of skills on the feet before planting several right hands and a flying knee on Mullarkey to earn the stoppage and a Performance Bonus. Former two-divison champion Daniel Cormier called the fight Octagonside, dubbing Ruffy’s performance as a “flawless” victory, and the hype train started in earnest. 

/

Ruffy returned six months later at UFC 309. Originally slated to fight Charlie Campbell, Ruffy agreed to a 165-pound catchweight bout against James Llontop, a matchup that remained booked even after Llontop missed the limit. Clearly wanting to show out in Madison Square Garden, Ruffy looked sharp, creative and dangerous across 15 minutes. One of the more memorable moments from the fight was a look-away left hook from Ruffy, one of the myriad beautiful strikes thrown and landed en route to his second UFC victory. 

His finest moment came earlier this year as he took on King Green at UFC 313.

Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil reacts to his knock out of King Green in a lightweight fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil reacts to his knock out of King Green in a lightweight fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Quickly navigating the chatty puzzle that is Green, the 29-year-old marched the American toward the Octagon fence with constant feints. About two minutes into the bout, Ruffy uncorked a spinning wheel kick that landed flush. Green slumped to the canvas, and Ruffy pitched in the clubhouse leader for Knockout of the Year (although teammate Prates put in his own bid with a spinning elbow knockout at UFC 319). The knockout, Ruffy’s 11th in 12 professional bouts, earned him his second performance bonus in three fights and put the ranked lightweights on notice. 

View Ruffy's Athlete Profile

Those showcases led to his co-main slot against Saint Denis. He’ll have his hands full with the “God of War.” The former French paratrooper is a marauding presence in the Octagon, at his best when he can pressure his opponents and land takedowns. If Ruffy can shake free, though, it could be a war of a bout as the two have gone to the scorecards just twice in 30 fights combined. 

/

Momentum’s impact is a regularly debated topic in sports, but it’s hard to argue against what the Fighting Nerds have had going for the last couple of years in the Octagon. 

Prates’ knockout win got the second half of their 2025 campaign started with the biggest bang possible. Borralho can announce himself as a middleweight title contender with a victory. So can Silva, when he headlines Noche UFC against Diego Lopes on September 13. Ruffy is right there, too, and one can rightly expect some eye-popping moments along the way. 
 