Fighter of the Decade Resume: Daniel Cormier

STRIKEFORCE

Strikeforce was one of the few competitors to the UFC in the late 2000s. It wasn’t the run-of-the-mill second-rate promotion that pushed a couple fighters through to the UFC. And when Zuffa purchased Strikeforce, the blink of an eye was all it took for numerous UFC title fights to feature the words “former Strikeforce champion” on one side of the marquee.

So to master the talent of Strikeforce, it would take a dedicated, decorated athlete of the highest caliber.

Daniel Cormier made his debut in Strikeforce in a mid-card heavyweight showdown against Gary Frazier. At 30 years old already, Cormier brought a few questions to the cage with him. The biggest seemed to be, was he willing to wait a couple years to climb the rankings when his debut was in the middle of most fighters’ prime?

Cormier answered all questions immediately. His MMA journey began with the late 2009 victory over Frazier and carried into 2010 with seven more Strikeforce victories.

At 8-0 in Strikeforce, Daniel Cormier snuck up on everybody’s radar as one of the biggest threats to heavyweights worldwide. He shined the brightest during the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix.

On five days’ notice, Cormier silenced his own reservations about entering the Grand Prix. Pitted against Bigfoot Silva, Cormier upset the 6’4” heavyweight with a first round KO that cost him his right hand. Moving on to the finals, Cormier battered former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett to take the Grand Prix title.

Just two years into his MMA career, he was already too dominant for fights to be interesting.