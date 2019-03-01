Fighter Of The Decade Resume: Conor McGregor

No matter who else is on the card, every event of McGregor’s seems to be the new biggest fight of all-time. In fact, when the UFC needs a splash, who’s the man they call? For example, when the UFC had finally broken back into New York at UFC 205 in 2016 the fans of the Empire State who waited for years to see the Octagon in their backyard weren’t going to get shorted. They got Conor McGregor. The card that consisted of three title fights along with Yoel Romero, Miesha Tate, Frankie Edgar, Jeremy Stephens, Jim Miller, Thiago Alves, Vicente Luque and many more isn’t remembered as possibly the most stacked card of all-time, it’s remembered as the night Khabib called for Conor in the Octagon and the night McGregor became the first simultaneous double champ.

UFC 196 was no different. A card that had Diego Sanchez vs Jim Miller on the FIGHT PASS Early Prelims, Amanda Nunes propelling herself into a title shot with a win over Valentina Shevchenko and possibly the greatest women’s MMA fight of all-time between Miesha Tate and Holly Holm has all but taken a back seat to the card that became known as the night Nate Diaz submitted McGregor.

The only fight that could come close to matching the spectacle of a McGregor fight came at UFC 189, when Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald battled each other in an all-time fight for the ages.

Appreciate that. It took one of the greatest fights of all-time to be mentioned in the same conversation as a McGregor fight that took place on the same night.