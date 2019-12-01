Fighter Of The Decade Resume: Amanda Nunes

It’s a feat in itself to claim a title; it’s another to be the absolute best in the world in two different weight classes. And it’s a whole other animal to be the gold standard in two different weight classes at the same time. Not many can handle the physical stress of taking out champions in two divisions, and not many can handle the mental stress of having everybody in each class gunning for you.

MORE UFC 245: Volkanovski’s Plans | Holloway’s Best Fights | Nunes’ Greatest Hits | Ben Saunders | Chase Hooper | Order UFC 245 Here | Germaine De Randamie on Connected

Nunes has done it with childlike glee.

Nunes is only the third fighter in UFC history to claim two belts simultaneously and the first woman to do it, and with a successful title defense of her featherweight title, Nunes has a chance at being the second fighter in UFC history two simultaneously defend both belts.

The path to UFC bantamweight gold was again a long climb. Nunes had to go 5-1 with four finishes before getting her title shot. But after finally getting her shot, she didn’t let the opportunity get away from her. And from there, she’s just gotten better.